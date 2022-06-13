Anderson Cooper’s ‘Vanderbilt’ to Be Developed Into UCP Series by ‘Dr. Death’ Creator Patrick Macmanus (EXCLUSIVE)

UCP and Littleton Road are developing “Vanderbilt,” a new series based on Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe’s book, “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty.”

Patrick Macmanus, “Dr. Death” showrunner and “The Girl From Plainville” co-creator, will write and executive produce the project. Cooper and Littleton Road’s Kelly Funke will also executive produce.

“I am honored, grateful and thrilled to be teaming with Anderson on this sweeping story,” says Macmanus. “His book cut to the quick of four hundred years of American history with care and honesty, never shying away from the Vanderbilt family’s all-too-human faults and frailties. I am eager and just the right amount of nervous about getting this one right.”

The 2021 book, a New York Times best seller, “Vanderbilt” explores the birth of an American Dynasty and the arrival Jan Aertsen Vanderbilt as an indentured servant.

“The rise and fall of the Vanderbilt dynasty is an extraordinary tale of ambition and desire,” says Cooper. “It’s full of remarkable characters — from Cornelius Vanderbilt, who amassed the greatest fortune America had ever seen, to my mom, Gloria Vanderbilt, whose entire life, with all its triumphs and tragedies, was lived in the public eye. I am beyond excited to work with UCP and Patrick Macmanus to help bring their stories to life.”

Last year, Littleton Road Productions launched “Dr. Death” for Peacock and “The Girl From Plainville” for Hulu. Through their series, Littleton Road Philanthropy raises awareness around important social issues; while the Joshua Jackson-led drama highlighted on patient safety with their #ForThePatients campaign, “The Girl From Plainville” brought attention to suicide prevention and mental health conversations with their #LetsTalk campaign.