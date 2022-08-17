‘Vampire Academy’ Trailer Unveils Peacock’s Adaptation of the Young Adult Book Series

Peacock has unveiled the first trailer for “Vampire Academy,” the streamer’s upcoming young adult fantasy series from Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre.

The footage promises a story of romance and adventure, with the friendship between two young women — Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer), a vampire-human hybrid, and Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves), a Royal Moroi vampire — tested as the pair prepare to enter vampire society, one as a powerful Royal and the other as a sworn protector.

“I want to do my sworn duty. I want to protect my best friend from danger and I want a life to call my own,” Rose Hathaway says in the trailer as she rocks out during some combat training.

Along with Stringer and Nieves, the series also stars Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner.

“Vampire Academy” is adapted from the young adult series of novels by Richelle Mead. The series comes from Plec and MacIntyre, who both serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Plec also directs on the series. Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar and Jillian DeFrehn also serve as executive producers. The series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Vampire Academy” serves as the flagship production for Peacock’s partnership with Plec, who has already ventured into the realm of teenage vampires as a co-creator on the CW’s “The Vampire Diaries.”

“When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was ‘Vampire Academy,’” Plec stated when the series was greenlit in May 2021.

Peacock will debut the premiere of the series on Sept. 15. The season will compose of 10 episodes, each running around 60 minutes.

Watch the trailer below: