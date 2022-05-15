UPFRONTS 2022: The Full List of New Broadcast Series Orders (UPDATING)

The network upfronts are once again front-and-center for the television industry as major players gather in New York May 16-19 for the springtime ritual of presenting programming plans for the upcoming TV season.

The business has changed markedly in the three years since industry insiders last gathered in person at Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall and the like. The pandemic accelerated television’s embrace of on-demand streaming platforms and direct-to-consumer distribution models.

But broadcast TV still has its sway — just look at the list of top performing series on the largest SVOD platforms.

As content chiefs outline their plans for the 2022-2023 television season, here is a running list of new drama and comedy series orders handed out by ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and the CW. This post will be updated throughout upfront week.

ABC DRAMA

ALASKA (20th Television)

Logline: After a reporter is “cancelled” she reinvents herself and tries to find her identity working for an old newspaper boss in Alaska.

Executive producers: Tom McCarthy, Ryan Binkley, Kyle Hopkins, Bert Salke, Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells

Cast: Hilary Swank, Pablo Castelblanco, Grace Dove, Craig Frank, Meredith Holzman, Matt Malloy

AVALON (A+E Studios, 20th Television)

Logline: Based on a short story by Michael Connelly, the series takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole Searcy heads up a small office.

Executive producers: Michael Connelly, David E. Kelley, Dana Calvo, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson

Cast: N/A

THE ROOKIE: FEDS (Entertainment One, ABC Signature)

Logline: The yet-untitled project will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the FBI.

Executive producers: Alexi Hawley, Terence Paul Winter, Michelle Chapman, Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Corey Miller, Niecy Nash, Bill Norcross

Cast: Kat Foster, Niecy Nash, Felix Solis, Frankie Faison

ABC COMEDY

NOT DEAD YET (20th Television)

Logline: A single-camera comedy that follows broke, newly single and feeling old, Nell Stevens – a self-described 40-something disaster – as she works to restart the career she left behind 10 years ago.

Executive producers: Casey Johnson, David Windsor, McG, Corey Marsh, Gina Rodriguez, Mary Viola

Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Josh Banday, Jessica St. Clair, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Angela E. Gibbs, Rick Glassman

CBS DRAMA

EAST NEW YORK (Warner Bros. Television)

Longline: Regina Haywood is the newly promoted police captain of East New York, an impoverished, working class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn.

Executive producers: William M. Finkelstein, Michael Flynn, Christine Holder, Michael Robin, Andrew Maher

Cast: Jimmy Smits, Amanda Warren, Richard Kind, Olivia Luccardi, Kevin Rankin, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Ruben Santiago-Hudson

FIRE COUNTRY (CBS Studios)

Logline: Seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region.

Executive producers: Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, David Grae, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, James Strong

Cast: Kevin Alejandro, Stephanie Arcila, Billy Burke, Jordan Calloway, Max Thieriot, Diane Farr

SO HELP ME TODD (CBS Studios)

Logline: Despite their opposing personalities, a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

Executive producers: Elizabeth Klaviter, Scott Prendergast, Julia Eisenman, Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw, Amy York Rubin

Cast: Rosa Arredondo, Skylar Astin, Geena Davis, Marcia Gay Harden, Inga Schlingmann

TRUE LIES (20th Television)

Logline: Based on the 1994 action hit starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, a suburban housewife is shocked to discover that her unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy. She’s propelled into a life of danger and adventure to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.

Executive producers: Matt Nix, McG, James Cameron, Josh Levy, Corey Marsh, Rae Sanchini, Mary Viola

Cast: Ginger Gonzaga, Erica Hernandez, Steve Howey, Omar Benson Miller, Mike O’Gorman, Erica Hernandez, Annabella Didion, Lucas Jaye

FOX DRAMA

ACCUSED (Sony Pictures Television/Fox Entertainment)

Logline: Based on the BBC crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial. The story is told from the defendant’s point of view.

Executive producers: Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa, David Shore, Jacob Cohen-Holmes, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, Jimmy McGovern, Roxy Spencer, Sita Williams

Cast (pilot): Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, Oakes Fegley, Jill Hennessy, Robert Wisdom

FOX COMEDY

GRIMSBURG (Fox Entertainment)

Logline: Jon Hamm voices the lead character in this animated comedy about Detective Marvin Flute, who tries to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

Executive producers: Catlan McClelland, Matthew Schlissel, Chadd Gindin, Hend Baghdady, Gail Berman, Jon Hamm, Connie Tavel

Cast: Jon Hamm

KRAPOPOLIS (Fox Entertainment)

Logline: Animated comedy set in mythical ancient Greece, the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

Executive producers: Dan Harmon, Jordan Young

Cast: Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, Duncan Trussell, Hannah Waddingham

NBC DRAMA

QUANTUM LEAP (Universal Television)

A sequel to the original 1989-1993 time-traveling NBC fantasy drama picks up 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Executive producers: Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Donald P. Bellisario, Martin Gero, Deborah M. Pratt, Helen Shaver

Cast: Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Nanrisa Lee, Raymond Lee, Mason Alexander Park

NBC COMEDY

LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ (Universal Television)

Logline: A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.

Executive producers: Debby Wolfe, Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Katie Newman, Michael Rotenberg

Cast: Brice Gonzalez, Selenis Leyva, George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Matt Shively, Laci Mosley, Kiran Deol

NIGHT COURT (Universal Television/Warner Bros. Television)

This sequel to the 1984-1992 NBC comedy revolves around the optimistic Judge Abby Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court with its crew of oddballs and cynics including former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.

Executive producers: Daniel J. Rubin, Pamela Fryman, Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch

Cast: Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, Lacretta, India De Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar

CW DRAMA

GOTHAM KNIGHTS (Warner Bros. Television)

Logline: In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.

Executive producers: Danny Cannon, Chad Fiveash, James Patrick Stoteraux, Greg Berlanti, David Madden, Sarah Schechter

Cast: Rahart Adams, Misha Collins, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Anna Lore, Navia Ziraili Robinson

WALKER: INDEPENDENCE (CBS Studios)

Logline: Set in the late 1800s, this prequel to “Walker, Texas Ranger” follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West.

Executive producers: Seamus Kevin Fahey, Anna Fricke, Lindsey Liberatore, Dan Lin, Jared Padalecki, Larry Teng, Laura Terry

Cast: Katherine McNamara, Matt Barr, Philemon Chambers, Justin Johnson Cortez, Katie Findlay, Greg Hovanessian, Lawrence Kao

THE WINCHESTERS (Warner Bros. Television/CBS Studios)

Logline: This prequel to “Supernatural” tells the untold love story of how John and Mary Winchester met and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

Executive producers: Robbie Thompson, Danneel Ackles, Jensen Ackles, Glen Winter

Cast: Meg Donnelly, Jojo Fleites, Nida Khurshid, Demetria McKinney, Drake Rodger, Jensen Ackles

