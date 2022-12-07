‘Under the Bridge’ Hulu Series With Riley Keough Casts Chloe Guidry, Izzy G, Ezra Faroque Khan (EXCLUSIVE)

The Hulu series adaptation of Rebecca Godfrey’s book “Under the Bridge” has added three series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively.

Chloe Guidry, Izzy G, and Ezra Faroque Khan will all star in the series alongside previously announced lead Riley Keough, who will play Godfrey.

Per the official logline, the series is “about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Godfrey takes us into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy accused of the savage murder, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.”

Guidry will star as Josephine Bell, described as “a striking ice-queen with a razor-sharp tongue. As a ward of the state, she’s the girl in charge at Seven Oaks Youth Home. She is leader of the CMC (Crip Mafia Cartel, a “gang” she and her friends started) and dreams of growing up to be a hitman for New York mobster John Gotti.”

Guidry made her onscreen debut in the 2015 film “Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser.” She has since gone on to work in films like “Don’t Kill It” and in series like “The Last Tycoon” at Amazon and “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” at Disney+. She is repped by Untitled Entertainment, CESD, and Beck Talent.

Izzy will play Kelly Ellard. The character is said to be “Josephine’s best friend — if Josephine is John Gotti, Kelly is Sammy the Bull. Despite her middle-class upbringing and ‘good-girl’ appearance, Kelly is a founding member of the CMC and will do anything to prove her loyalty to her crew.”

Izzy most recently appeared in the Chuck Lorre comedy “B Positive” at CBS. She previously starred in the Netflix series “AJ and the Queen” alongside RuPaul. She also appeared in the Netflix film “The Highwaymen.” She is repped by Monster Talent Management and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.

Khan will star as Manjit Virk, Reena’s father. The character is described as “a gentle soul trying his best to understand his daughter during her adolescent transformation, although the emotional scars she has inflicted are raw.”

Khan’s past TV credits include shows like “The Great” at Hulu as well as “Berlin Station” at Epix, “DI Ray” at ITV, and “Eastenders.” He has also been in films such as “Doctor Stranger,” “Damsel,” and “In Darkness.” He is repped by Bloomfields Welch Management.

Quinn Shephard is adapting “Under the Bridge” for the screen and will also executive produce. Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, with Tigelaar doing so under her Best Day Ever banner. Keough will executive produce along with Gina Gammell via Felix Culpa. Stacey Silverman of Best Day Ever also executive produces. Godfrey will receive an executive producer credit posthumously, as she passed away in November. Geeta Patel is set to direct and executive produce. ABC Signature will produce, with Best Day Ever under an overall deal at the studio.