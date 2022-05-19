‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces Sparrow Academy, Mysterious Kugelblitz

In Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy,” the gifted Hargreeves siblings have found a new foe in the rival Sparrow Academy, which took their place during a time traveling mission to save the world. Netflix dropped the official trailer Thursday, giving fans a look at the insanity to come, including countless fight sequences, mysterious powers and a kugelblitz — a black hole formed from radiation that threatens to swallow the entire universe.

“When we jumped here, we created a time paradox. Our little paradox brought forth a kugelblitz,” Aidan Gallagher’s Number Five says in the trailer.

“What the hell is a kugelblitz?,” Elliot Page’s Viktor Hargeeves asks. “Essentially, we’re screwed,” Number Five responds.

This season, fans will also see changes in Page’s character, who was re-named Viktor from Vanya after Page came out as transgender in 2020. In March, Page announced that his character will also come out as trans on the new season.

“Your team is good, but I don’t think you’re better than me,” Viktor tells a Sparrow Academy member in the trailer. “I ended the world twice, and you? You’re just meat in spandex.”

Season 2 left off with the Umbrella Academy saving the world in an altered timeline, only to return to big changes at home. A teaser released in March showed the first look at the new Sparrow Academy, with whom the Umbrella Academy will have to team up to defeat a new entity that threatens to destroy everything. The logline from Netflix asks, “Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

The new season will come with another 10 episodes that are each an hour long, and will feature “Euphoria’s” Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton in a new, undisclosed role.

Beyond Page and Gallagher, the show also stars Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Emmy Raver-Lampan as Allison, Justin H. Min as Ben, Colm Feore as Reginald, Ritu Arya as Lila, Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane and Cazzie David as Jayme.

Based on Gerard Way’s comic book that was illustrated by Gabriel Bá, “The Umbrella Academy” tells the story of a group of gifted siblings who were born all around the world at the same time. After being assembled by their father into the Umbrella Academy, they fight to stop the forces of evil in different locations and time periods.

Along with showrunner Steve Blackman, the show is executive produced by director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson, Jeremy Webb and co-EPs Way and Bá. Steve Wakefield produces, along with UCP for Netflix.

Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” premieres on Netflix on June 22. Watch the full trailer below.