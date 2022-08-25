‘Umbrella Academy’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix

“The Umbrella Academy” has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix, which will also be the show’s last.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” said series creator, executive producer, and showrunner Steve Blackman. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Netflix has also announced its overall deal with Blackman and his newly-formed Irish Cowboy production banner with plans to partner on a number of new projects. Two are already in development, including a series adaptation of the PlayStation game “Horizon Zero Dawn” and the original series “Orbital.” More information about those projects can be found below. Blackman has also brought Abbey Morris onboard Irish Cowboy as his senior vice president of development. Morris was previously an executive for Fabrik Entertainment.

Netflix did not comment on an episode count for Season 4, but multiple sources say the final season will be shorter than the 10-episode seasons the show has done in the past. Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” dropped on Netflix in June, with Season 2 airing in 2020 and Season 1 in 2019. The show is based on the graphic novels of the same name written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. It follows a family of adopted siblings with superpowers who find themselves trying to stop the end of the world.

Cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will all be back for Season 4 with additional castings to be announced later. Blackman remains onboard as showrunner, with Jesse McKeown set to serve as executive producer and co-showrunner. Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber and Beau Bauman also serve as executive producers on the show, Way and Bá co-executive producing. UCP is the studio.

“’Horizon Zero Dawn’ and ‘Orbital’ are elevated, event-level projects grounded in characters that fans will love and relate to, which are hallmarks of Irish Cowboy productions,” said Blackman. “We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and all of our partners on developing these ground-breaking stories.”

New Projects in Development:

–“Horizon Zero Dawn” is an epic sci-fi adventure series set a thousand years in the future, in a strange and beautiful world full of primitive tribes and high-tech machines, all built on the bones of the “Old Ones” – the ruins of our present-day United States. The disaster that destroyed our world is long forgotten, but when these formerly peaceful machines mysteriously turn into dangerous hunters of all life, a young outcast named Aloy discovers that the only chance to save her world is to fight to uncover what happened to ours. Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 20 million copies globally across PlayStation 4 and PC. (*as of Nov. 28th 2021)

Executive Producers: Steve Blackman, Michelle Lovretta and Abbey Morris; Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions; Jan-Bart van Beek and Ben McCaw of Guerrilla; Roy Lee and Matthew Ball of Vertigo.

In association with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions

Based on the PlayStation Studios video game created by Guerrilla

–“Orbital,” a thriller event series set on the International Space Station. The series is an original concept by writers David & Keith Lynch, who will co-create the series with Steve Blackman and direct an episode.

Executive Producers: Steve Blackman, Abbey Morris, The Lynch Brothers, Dan Lin, Nick Reynolds, and Jonathan Eirich

Co-Executive Producers: Ed Barratt and Richard Wylie