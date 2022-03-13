‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Teaser Reveals Showdown With the Sparrow Academy, June Release Date

The third season of “The Umbrella Academy” will premiere on June 22, showrunner Steve Blackman announced at SXSW on Sunday. Netflix also dropped first-look images of the cast and a Season 3 teaser, which shows the Umbrella Academy face-to-face with their new counterparts, the Sparrow Academy.

After going back in time to 1963 and saving the world at the end of Season 2, the new season will pick up where the Hargreeves siblings left off. In an altered timeline, Reginald created the Sparrow Academy, a stylish and smart group of superheroes that mirrors the Umbrella Academy. After a violent confrontation, the two groups must learn to team up and defeat a new entity that threatens to destroy everything. The logline from Netflix asks, “Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

Season 2 of “The Umbrella Academy” premiered two years ago to extremely high viewership numbers. Its third season has been highly anticipated since it was announced in November 2020. The new season will once again span 10 episodes at an hour each and will feature “Euphoria’s” Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton in a new, undisclosed role.

The show also stars Elliot Page as Vanya, Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampan as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Justin H. Min as Ben, Colm Feore as Reginald, Ritu Arya as Lila, Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane and Cazzie David as Jayme.

“The Umbrella Academy” is based on Gerard Way’s comic book of the same name, which was illustrated by Gabriel Bá. The show tells the story of a group of siblings with supernatural abilities that were born around the world with no warning. Assembled by their father into the Umbrella Academy, they use their powers to stop the forces of evil around the world and across time periods.

Along with Blackman, the show is executive produced by director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson, Jeremy Webb and co-EPs Way and Bá. Steve Wakefield produces, along with UCP for Netflix.

Check out the teaser and first look images below.