‘Ultimate Social Boxing’ to Pit TikTok and YouTube Stars Against Each Other in the Ring (EXCLUSIVE)

Social media stars will lace up for “Ultimate Social Boxing,” a new project in the works from Propagate Content and LiveOne. The sports show will center on iconic personalities from the worlds of TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and other platforms who take their beefs to the ring.

The sports reality show will feature both male and female contestants, who will have to boast large social media followings in order to move into the “ultimate Social Boxing House.” From there, the players will live together, train together and then fight each other.

“Ultimate Social Boxing” will begin with 32 participants, who will be announced at a later date. Contestants will fight to win their spot in the house, via a preliminary single-elimination amateur boxing fight. After that, eight men and eight women who win their fight will move into the mansion. Housemates will compete in “clout” challenges, and ultimately one social media start will be eliminated each episode.

The goal is a competition for a $1 million prize. The winner will also sign a contract for LiveOne’s Ultimate Social Boxing League, set to launch this summer.

“Ultimate Social Boxing” will be executive produced by Paul Cazers, who created the series, and Propagate’s Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman. LiveOne’s Robert Ellin will also executive produce, while David Shumsky is EP/showrunner.

“USB trades on a proven format that has been successful in both social and athletic mediums,” said Ellin, CEO and chairman of LiveOne. “By working with the most influential social media stars in the world, we bring an immediate audience for television and streamers that is supported by LiveOne’s global platform and an unprecedented amount of social engagement that has yet to be seen around a combat sports event.”

“We are pleased to partner with LiveOne on Ultimate Social Boxing, a unique take on the competition and fly on the wall genres,” said Silverman and Owens. “We have a great team assembled to produce the series, and believe the format will engage viewers.”

LiveOne has already pit social media stars in a boxing ring via the online franchise “Social Gloves,” which the company says attracted more than 10 million livestream views.

[Photo: Robert Ellin.]