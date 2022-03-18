U2 Series in Early Development at Netflix, J.J. Abrams to Produce

A scripted series about legendary rock band U2 is in early development at Netflix, Variety has confirmed with sources.

J.J. Abrams is attached to executive produce the project under his Bad Robot banner, with “Bohemian Rhapsody” writer Anthony McCarten onboard to write the script. Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot is currently under an expansive overall deal, will produce. It is unclear at this time exactly how involved U2 would be in the project.

Exact plot details for the show are currently under wraps, but given McCarten’s involvement it seems logical to assume that the show would delve into the history of the band.

Reps for Netflix and Warner Bros. TV declined to comment. Variety has reached out to reps for Bad Robot and will update should they respond.

More to come…