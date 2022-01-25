Tyler Perry Studios Adds Tony Strickland as EVP Studio Production & Operations (EXCLUSIVE)

Tyler Perry Studios has tapped Tony Strickland to join the studio team as EVP of studio production and operations.

Strickland will report directly to Tyler Perry Studios (TPS) COO Robert A. Boyd II on the studio operation side of the business, with a focus on studio infrastructure and services. Strickland will also oversee production and finance for TPS’ development division.

In this role, Strickland will also work as a show producer alongside newly appointed president of original programming Angi Bones on selected projects, including “House of Payne” and “Assisted Living” (which just finished airing their 10th and second seasons, respectively), the upcoming second season of “All The Queens Men” and “Ruthless,” which is currently airing its second season on BET Plus.

Strickland most recently served as co-executive producer and head of unscripted for Swirl Films, where he led efforts in unscripted, alternative programming and specials with his 17 years of experience in the industry. Prior to his tenure at Swirl Films, Strickland was vice president of physical production at BET, where he oversaw production for notable BET scripted and unscripted programming, including the “BET Hip Hop Awards,” “The Game,” “Being Mary Jane” and the BET News documentary “Muhammad Ali: The People’s Champ.”

Outside of Hollywood, Strickland serves on the advisory board at Morris Brown College and is a mentor and advisor to the executive board of Atlanta’s Emerging 100, an organization which aims to improve the quality of life for African American youth in underserved communities by supporting and enhancing their educational and economic opportunities.