‘Twisted Metal’ TV Series Starring Anthony Mackie Lands at Peacock

The “Twisted Metal” TV show has landed at Peacock with a series order, Variety has learned.

As previously announced, Anthony Mackie will star in and executive produce the series, which is baed on the video game franchise of the same name. The show was first reported as being in development back in February 2021.

The half-hour action comedy will see Mackie play John Doe, a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

The show is based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Both Reese and Wernick also executive produce. Along with Mackie, Will Arnett and Marc Forman will executive produce via Electric Avenue, which secured the rights to the material and helped put the project together. Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst will also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions, and Universal Television will produce.

“’Twisted Metal’ has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away,” said said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable! This adrenalin-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs.”

The first “Twisted Metal” game was released on PlayStation in 1995. It was originally reported in 2019 that Sony was interested in developing a series based on the games.

“We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television and colleagues at PlayStation Productions,” said Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter, co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show. We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept.”

This is the latest high-profile project from Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Productions. A series adaptation of “The Last of Us” has been ordered at HBO, with Pedro Pascal and “Game of Thrones” breakout Bella Ramsey set to star. That show is expected to debut in 2023. Sony and PlayStation also found success on the film side recently with the release of the “Uncharted” film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, which has grossed over $225 million worldwide since debuting on Feb. 18.

“’Twisted Metal’ is one of PlayStation’s most beloved franchises,” said Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions. “We are thrilled to have such an amazing creative team and partners working together who have such passion for this iconic property. We can’t wait for fans to see what we have planned for them.”