‘Twisted Metal’ Peacock Series Casts Thomas Haden Church

The “Twisted Metal” series at Peacock has cast Thomas Haden Church.

Church will star opposite previously announced series leads Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz. The show is described as a half-hour action comedy based on the Playstation video games of the same name.

In the show, a motor-mouthed outsider (Mackie) is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief (Beatriz), he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Church will play Agent Stone, said to be a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgements. Agent Stone will stop at nothing to bring law and order back to the Divided States of America, and will kill anyone in his path who defies his power.

Church previously earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in the 2004 film “Sideways.” He won an Emmy Award in 2007 for starring in the miniseries “Broken Trail” opposite Robert Duvall. He is also known for starring in features like “Spider-Man 3” as Sandman, a role he reprised in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” His other feature credits include “Easy A,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” and “We Bought a Zoo.” He previously starred in the popular sitcom “Wings” and has also starred in the shows “Divorce” and “Ned and Stacey,” among others.

The show is based on an original take by “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Both Reese and Wernick also executive produce. Mackie will executive produce in addition to starring. Kitao Sakurai will direct multiple episodes and also executive produce. Will Arnett and Marc Forman will executive produce via Electric Avenue, which secured the rights to the material and helped put the project together. Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst will also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions, and Universal Television will produce.