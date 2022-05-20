×

‘Twisted Metal’ Peacock Series Casts Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell has joined the “Twisted Metal” series adaptation at Peacock.

Campbell joins previously announced cast members Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church in the series version of the Playstation video game franchise.

Campbell will appear in the recurring guest star role as Raven, most likely a version of the “Twisted Metal” character of the same name introduced in “Twisted Metal: Black.”

Campbell currently stars in the Netflix series “The Lincoln Lawyer.” She also recently reprised the role of Sidney Prescott for “Scream,” the latest installment of the “Scream” horror film franchise. Her other TV roles include “House of Cards” and “Party of Five,” while her other film roles besides the “Scream” franchise include “Wild Things,” “Clouds,” and “Skyscraper.”

She is repped by Gersh, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

