‘Turning Red’ Debuts at No. 1 on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10

Though the reign of “Encanto” has begun to subside, Disney Plus remains on top with Pixar’s latest feature “Turning Red” debuting in the No. 1 position in Nielsen’s newly released Top 10 streaming rankings. The title accrued more than 1.7 billion minutes watched from March 7 to 13, beating out “The Last Kingdom” and “Pieces of Her,” the Netflix series that nabbed positions 2 and 3 respectively, both with 1.4 billion minutes watched.

“Turning Red” wasn’t originally intended for a streaming debut at all, until Disney announced in January that the title would skip theaters and head straight to the small screen on March 11. The film follows a confident and dorky 13-year-old named Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), who transforms into a giant red panda anytime she gets overly excited — which happens incredibly easily as a pubescent middle schooler. Along with Chiang, the voice cast includes Sandra Oh, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Orion Lee, Wang Ching Ho, Tristan Allerick Chen and Addie Chandler. Domee Shi, writer-director of the acclaimed 2018 Pixar short film “Bao,” directed “Turning Red” and co-wrote the screenplay with Julia Cho.

“The Last Kingdom” made the list for its fifth and final season, which premiered on March 9. All five seasons were produced by Carnival Films, though only Seasons 3 through 5 were distributed by Netflix, as the British show originally debuted on BBC Two. “The Last Kingdom is based on “The Saxon Stories,” a book series by Bernard Cornwell, and it follows the warring Saxons and Danes in ninth and tenth century England as Vikings ravage the country.

“Pieces of Her” debuted on March 4, garnering the No. 8 position with 752 million minutes watched during the Feb. 28 to March 6 period before rising to No. 3 the following week. The thriller series is based on Karin Slaughter’s 2018 novel of the same name and follows Andy (Bella Heathcote), who looks for the truth about her family after watching her mother Laura (Toni Collette) mysteriously emerge as a hero when a mass shooting breaks out at a local diner.

Nielsen’s full Top 10 streaming rankings for March 7-13 include: “Turning Red” (1.7 billion minutes watched), “The Last Kingdom” (1.4 billion), “Pieces of Her” (1.4 billion), “The Adam Project” (1.4 billion), “Inventing Anna” (812 million), “Good Girls” (790 million), “Encanto” (783 million), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (702 million), “Love is Blind” (689 million) and “NCIS” (678 million).

See Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings for the week of March 7-12 below, with overall streaming titles first, followed by original streaming series, acquired titles and then films.