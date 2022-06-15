‘Tulsa King’ Teaser: Sylvester Stallone Is a Mafia Boss in New Drama From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator

Sylvester Stallone is making the jump to streaming. Paramount+ has released the first teaser for “Tulsa King,” the new crime drama from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, featuring Stallone in the central role.

Stallone, in the first regular TV role of his career, plays Dwight Manfredi, a New York Mafia head who finally gets out of jail after a 25-year sentence. Upon his release, he’s unceremoniously relocated by his boss to Tulsa, Okla. to establish criminal operations there. Stuck in a new location with zero existing connections and with no support from his Mafia family, Manfredi slowly builds a crew of unlikely allies to establish his own criminal empire.

In addition to Stallone, “Tulsa King” also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson and Garrett Hedlund. Terence Winter serves as showrunner and writer of the series, executive producing with Sheridan, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.

“Tulsa King” is one of several upcoming series created by Sheridan that are set to premiere on Paramount+, including the Zoe Saldaña-led espionage series “Lioness,” podcast-adaptation “Land Man” and “Yellowstone” spinoffs “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” “1932” and “6666.” Sheridan has previously produced “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” and Jeremy Renner-led detective drama “Mayor of Kingstown” for the streamer.

“Tulsa King” premieres with its first two episodes Nov. 13, followed by weekly episode drops. In addition to streaming on Paramount+, the first two episodes will also air on the Paramount Channel on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, after the first two episodes of “Yellowstone” Season 5.

Watch the teaser for “Tulsa King” below.