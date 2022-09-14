Netflix Sets 2022 Tudum Virtual Fan Event Lineup, Expands Programming Focus in Korea, India, Japan and Latin America

Netflix has set the date for its second annual free virtual fan convention Tudum, plotting out five “global” events in 24 hours for Sept. 24.

The 2022 Tudum will offer the streamer’s fans an “exciting day of exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators,” per Netflix. “The free virtual event is a celebration of Netflix fandom and is dedicated to sharing the scoop on over 120 fan-favorite shows, films, specials and games from across the globe.”

Per Netflix:

At 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), Tudum kicks off with an exciting show out of Korea.

At 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT, September 23), fans will be treated to a fun look at what’s ahead from India.

At 10 am PT, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 out of the United States and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 am PT out of Latin America, including surprises from other countries.

At 1:00 pm JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24), our stars from Japan will close out Tudum with a celebration of our Japanese entertainment.

Shows featured during this year’s Tudum will include:

1899 • 3 Body Problem • Alice In Borderland • Belascoarán • Berlin • Bridgerton • Class • Dead To Me • El Amor Después Del Amor • El Reino • Elite • Emily In Paris • First Love • Glitch • Guns & Gulaabs • Heartstopper • Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure Stone Ocean • Love Is Blind: Brazil • Lupin • Manifest • Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area • Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairtytale • Never Have I Ever • Outer Banks • Physical: 100 • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Rana Naidu • Scoop • Shadow And Bone • Soup • Squid Game • Stranger Things • The Crown • The Fabulous • The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House • The Umbrella Academy • The Watcher • The Witcher • The Witcher: Blood Origin • Triada • Vikings: Valhalla • Wednesday • You • and many more!

Tudum’s 2022 movie lineup includes:

20th Century Girl • Ardiente Paciencia • A Través Del Mar • Beyond The Universe • Carga Máxima • Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga • Enola Holmes 2 • Extraction 2 • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery • Guillermo De Toro’s Pinocchio • Heart Of Stone • Kathal Khufiya • Matrimillas • Monica, O My Darling • Qala • The Redeem Team • Slumberland • The School For Good And Evil • They Cloned Tyrone • Your Place Or Mine • and many more!

And these Netflix video games will be showcased:

Compass Point: West • Destra: The Memories Between • Kentucky Route Zero • Nailed It! Baking Bash • Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales • Triviaverse

Tudum will be available for streaming via Netflix YouTube channels around the globe in 29 different languages.

See the “Tudum” trailer below.