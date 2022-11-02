‘Tuca & Bertie’ Canceled Again, Creator Says

“Tuca & Bertie” has been canceled by Adult Swim following its third season.

Lisa Hanawalt, the adult cartoon’s creator, announced the cancellation Wednesday on Twitter.

“To all our fans – we love you and can’t thank you enough for your support over the years,” Hanawalt tweeted. “Please never stop making weird fan art (and dressing up as the characters for Halloween!), it brings me endless joy.”

“Tuca & Bertie” aired its first season on Netflix, and was rescued for a second and subsequent third by Adult Swim after cancellation by the streamer.

See Hanawalt’s full tweeted statement about the “Tuca & Bertie” cancellation below.

Adult Swim did not immediately respond to request for comment on the cancellation.

More to come.