Tubi Signs Deal with South Korean Entertainment Company CJ ENM

Tubi has signed a content deal with entertainment company CJ ENM, the streamer announced on Monday.

The partnership will launch with over 75 Korean films, dramas and K-POP series, totaling 500 hours of content, and will be added as a branded curation to Tubi’s non-English content offering. The move comes as Tubi’s Korean programming viewership has grown over 25% year-over-year on the platform, according to Tubi.

Beginning in December, viewers will be able to stream projects including “Squad 38,” “Reply 1994,” “Hogu’s Love,” “The Chronicles of Evil,” “A Werewolf Boy,” “Hindsight,” and eight seasons of “M Countdown.” Additional titles will be added in 2023.

“Our partnership with CJ ENM comes at an optimal time for Tubi as we scale and enhance our focus on foreign language content,” said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer. “Korean-language titles have been an increasingly popular destination for Tubi viewers and we’re excited to kick off this collaboration with a leader in the Korean content space.”

On the TV side, other shows coming to the streaming service this month include “Cheese in the Trap,” “The K2,” “Squad 38,” “Marriage, Not Dating,” “Hidden Identity,” “The Three Musketeers,” “Ten 1,” “Emergency Couple,” “Shut Up and Let’s Go,” “Bring It On, Ghost,” “Misaeng-Incomplete Life,” “Voice1,” “Another Miss Oh,” “Second 20’s,” “Gabdong,” “High School King of Savvy,” “The Liar His Lover,” “My Shy Boss,” “Let’s Eat!” 1 and 2, “Oh My Ghost,” “Plus Nine Boys,” “Memory,” “Nine,” “In Need of Romance,” “My First Time,” “Signal,” “Monstar,” “Reply 1997,” and “Super Daddy Yeol.”

Additional movies from CJ ENM to be made available beginning this month include “Hwang Jin Yi,” “The Accidental Detective,” “Murder, Take One,” “Parallel Life,” “Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River,” “Howling,” “Deranged,” “Perfect Number,” “Blood and Ties,” “Killer Toon,” “Tough as Iron,” “Helpless,” “Time Renegades,” “Heart Blackened,” “The Advocate: A Missing Body,” “Finding Mr. Destiny,” “Glove,” “Penny Pinchers,” “The Servant,” “Over My Dead Body,” “The Map Against the World,” “Remember You,” “Good Morning President,” “Castaway on the Moon,” “Arahan,” “Going by the Book,” “Salut D’Amour,” “The Sound of a Flower,” “White,” “Spellbound,” “Sunny,” and “Ode to My Father.”

“We are excited to bring our content to Tubi viewers as we look to expand our global reach not only by launching our content on various platforms but also in terms of offering a wide range of services from AVOD to FAST,” said Sebastian Kim, director of content sales & acquisitions at CJ ENM. “We plan to continue to seek opportunities to increase the accessibility of our content to global audiences to meet the growing demand of K-content.”