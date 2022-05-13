‘True Lies’ Series Adaptation Ordered at CBS

The “True Lies” series adaptation has been ordered at CBS for the 2022-2023 broadcast season.

The series order comes after the show was originally ordered to pilot at CBS in February 2021 before it was pushed off-cycle for consideration during this year’s pilot season.

In the series, an unfulfilled suburban housewife (Ginger Gonzaga) is shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband (Steve Howey) is a skilled international spy. She is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.

Along with Howey and Gonzaga, the cast includes Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O’Gorman, Annabella Didion, and Lucas Jaye.

Matt Nix serves as writer and executive producer via Flying Glass of Milk Productions. Anthony Hemingway directed the pilot and executive produces under his Anthony Hemingway Productions banner. James Cameron, the director of the original film, and Rae Sanchini of Lightstorm Entertainment also executive produce along with McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh of Wonderland Sound and Vision as well as Josh Levy of Flying Glass of Milk. Sean Hoagland and Whitney Davis of Anthony Hemingway Productions are co-executive producers. 20th Television is the studio.

This was the second attempt to adapt “True Lies” into a series. Fox previously gave a series version of the project a put pilot commitment back in 2017. The “True Lies” film was released in 1994 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis as well as Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Tia Carrere, Art Malik, Eliza Dushku, and Grant Heslov. It was a box office success, grossing over $378 million worldwide.

“True Lies” is now the fourth series order CBS has made for next season. The broadcaster announced on Thursday that it had picked up three other dramas while passing over all four of its comedy pilots. CBS is expected to unveil its fall schedule next week during its annual upfronts presentation.