‘True Detective’ Season 4 in the Works at HBO From Issa López, Barry Jenkins

A fourth season of “True Detective” is officially in development at HBO, Variety has learned from sources.

The new season is currently titled “True Detective: Night Country.” The plot is largely being kept under wraps, but sources say that it would take place in the Arctic, where night can last more than 24 hours. It is also believed that the season would feature two female leads. No casting is confirmed at this time.

Issa López is attached to serve as writer and executive producer on the new season in addition to directing the pilot. Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak of Pastel will also executive produce. Pastel is currently under a first-look deal at HBO and HBO Max. Anonymous Content, which has produced past seasons of the show, and several other executive producers from past seasons are expected to board the project as well.

HBO declined to comment.

This is not the first time there has been a multi-year gap between seasons of the critically-acclaimed show. Season 3 of the show, starring Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, aired in 2019. Season 2 aired in 2015, with Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, and Taylor Kitsch leading the cast. The initial season starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, ran in 2014.

Across its three seasons to date, “True Detective” has been nominated for 23 Emmy Awards with five wins, all of which were for the first season.

López has previously written, produced, and directed films like “Todo Mal,” “Tigers Are Not Afraid,” and “Three Sundays” among others. It was reported in February that she will write, produce, and direct the feature “The Girl With a Thousand Names” for HBO Max.

She is repped by Rand Holston Management, M88, and Hirsch, Wallerstein.

Jenkins won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay in 2017 alongside Tarell Alvin McCraney for the film “Moonlight,” with Jenkins also picking up a nomination for best director. The film ultimately won best picture while Ali won for best supporting actor. Jenkins also got an Oscar nomination for “If Beale Street Could Talk” in the best adapted screenplay category. Most recently, he worked on the critically-acclaimed Amazon series “The Underground Railroad,” based on the book of the same name by Colson Whitehead.

Jenkins is repped by CAA, Silent R Management, and Lichter Grossman.