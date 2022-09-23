‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Adds Five to Cast, Including Fiona Shaw and Christopher Eccleston

“True Detective” Season 4 is building out its main cast with the addition of five actors, Variety has learned.

John Hawkes (“Deadwood,” “Winter’s Bone”), Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who,” “The Leftovers”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Harry Potter” franchise), Finn Bennett (“Domina,” “The Nevers”), and Anna Lambe (“Three Pines,” “Trickster”) have all joined the new season alongside previously announced leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

Officially titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the official description for the new season reads as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Hawkes will play Hank Prior, described as “a police officer with old grudges hiding under a quiet surface.” Eccleston will play Ted Corsaro, “the regional Chief of Police and a political animal with a long history tying him to Liz Danvers.”

Shaw will appear as Rose Aguineau, “a survivalist with a past full of secrets.” Bennett will play Peter Prior, “Liz Danvers’ protégé and apprentice— both for better or worse.” Lambe joins as Kayla Malee, “a young nurse with little patience for anybody that messes with her family.”

Hawkes is repped by Innovative Artists and Thruline Entertainment. Eccleston is repped by Independent and Principal Entertainment. Shaw is repped by Independent and CAA. Bennett is repped by Tavistock Wood. Lambe is repped by Kirk Talent Agency, LBI Entertainment, and Yorn Levine Barnes.

“True Detective: Night Country” is currently in pre-production. Issa López serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner. Alan Page Arriaga is also a writer and executive producer on the new season. Foster executive produces in addition to starring. Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak executive produce via Pastel. Pastel is currently under a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max.

Anonymous Content, which has produced past seasons of the show, will also executive produce along with series creator Nic Pizzolatto, Mari Jo Winkler, Chris Mundy, and Season 1’s Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, and Cary Joji Fukunaga. Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford, and Sam Breckman serve as producers. Per HBO, Daazhraii Johnson and Tagnak Rexford lead an Iñupiaq advisory council to consult on Alaska Native culture featured in the show.