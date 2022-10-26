‘True Detective’ Season 4 Casts Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, Joel D. Montgrand

“True Detective” Season 4 has added three new cast members, Variety has learned.

Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc (“Long Slow Exhale”), and Joel D. Montgrand (“Legends of Tomorrow,” “iZombie”) have all joined the HBO series’ fourth outing. They join previously announced leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as well as cast members John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anna Lambe.

The new season of the series is officially titled “True Detective: Night Country.” The official description of the season states, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Niviâna stars as Julia, Navarro’s sister. She is described as “a woman battling demons both in her history and in her mind.” Star Lablanc will play Leah, Danvers’ stepdaughter. She is said to be “a young woman fighting for her voice and her identity.” Montgrand will appear Eddie Qavvik, Navarro’s love interest. He is a “local musher with connections that run deep in Ennis.”

Star Lablanc is repped by Liberman Zerman Management. Montgrand is repped by The Characters Talent Agency.

Issa López serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on “Night Country.” Foster executive produces in addition to starring. Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak executive produce via Pastel. Pastel is currently under a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max.

Mari Jo Winkler serves as executive producer. Series creator Nic Pizzolatto, Chris Mundy, and Season 1’s Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, and Cary Joji Fukunaga also executive produce along with Steve Golin and Richard Brown. Alan Page Arriaga is also a writer and executive producer on the new season. Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford, and Sam Breckman serve as producers. Per HBO, Daazhraii Johnson and Tagnak Rexford lead an Iñupiaq advisory council to consult on Alaska Native culture featured in the show.