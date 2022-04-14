Australian Crime Drama ‘Troppo’ Sets Amazon Freevee Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

The Australian murder mystery series “Troppo” will premiere on Amazon Freevee May 20, as one of the first originals to launch on the newly renamed streaming platform.

Based on the novel “Crimson Lake” by Cameron Fox, “Troppo” stars Thomas Jane as Ted Conkaffey, an ex-cop accused of a crime that he didn’t commit. Hiding out in the Far North Queensland, he’s recruited by private investigator Amanda Pharrell (Nicole Chamoun) into helping her investigate a bizarre murder case and track down a missing person. In addition to Jane and Chamoun, the cast also includes David Lyons, Yerin Ha, Sun Park, Ling Cooper Tang, Kate Beahan, Cramer Cain, Peta Wilson, Angela Punch McGregor, Damien Garvey, Josh Helman and Radha Mitchell.

“Troppo” initially premiered in Australia this past February on ABC TV. News of it being picked up for a U.S. release on IMDb TV was announced last August. “Troppo” will be one of the first original series to premiere on the free streaming platform after it rebrands as Amazon Freevee, starting April 27. The series was produced by EQ Media Group and Beyond Entertainment for AGC Television in association with Renegade Entertainment. Yolanda Ramke created the series and executive produces with Jane, Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Greg Quail, Lisa Duff, Simonne Overend, Mikael Borglund, David Ogilvy, Sally Riley, Andrew Gregory and Courtney Lauren Pen.

All eight episodes of “Troppo” will premiere on Freevee May 20. The streamer has also released a trailer for the show; watch below.

AWARDS

The Home Entertainment Media Play Awards, which honors the best in home media content, has announced the winners for the 2022 awards. Warner Bros. Home Media Entertainment took top honors for its “Middle-Earth Collection,” a rerelease of “The Lord of the Rings” films that won title of the year, Blu-ray disc of the year, best movie collection and best packaging. Other notable winners included Funimation’s “Robotech: Collector’s Edition” Blu-ray, which won TV on disc of the year and best disc release of a vintage TV series; Season 4 of “Yellowstone” which won best digital sellthrough release; and “SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” which won best PVOD release. Apple TV+ won both best new streaming movie, for “CODA,” and best season of a scripted series, for “For All Mankind: Season 2,” while PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel was named the best niche streaming channel. Paramount Home Video’s “A Quiet Place Part II,” won fan-favorite release through an online consumer poll.

EVENTS

The Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) and AMC Networks are partnering to present “Living With The Walking Dead,” an exhibition at the museum in Astoria, Queens dedicated to the popular show “The Walking Dead” as it enters its final season. The exhibition will open on June 25 and will be accompanied by multiple screening series and other public events over a six-month span, closing on January 1, 2023. “Living with The Walking Dead” will explore important aspects of the show’s origins, production and impact. Visitors will be able to view original costumes and props, concept art, storyboards, scripts and a variety of prosthetic makeup material. “The Walking Dead” is produced by AMC Studios and executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of “The Walking Dead” Universe. Showrunner Angela Kang also acts acts as executive producer alongside Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Denise Huth and Tom Luse.

LATE NIGHT

Bob Odenkirk, Anthony Carrigan and musical guest Stromae will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this Thursday, while Hugh Laurie and musical guest Spoon will be featured on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”