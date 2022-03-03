Netflix to Adapt ‘Trivia Crack’ for Daily, Interactive Game Show

Netflix has announced “Trivia Quest,” a new daily interactive trivia series premiering April 1.

Based on the hit Etermax mobile trivia game app “Trivia Crack,” “Trivia Quest” is an animated show that follows the adventures of Willy as he attempts to save the denizens of Trivia Land from the conquerer Evil Rocky. Each episode features 24 multiple-choice questions for the viewer to solve, consisting of 12 standard and 12 hard prompts, which range in subject from science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography. Viewers can replay quizzes to get the right answers and accumulate points. By gaining enough points, players can advance the story and help Willy save the people of Trivia Land from Rocky’s dungeons. The show will also feature numerous easter eggs based on popular Netflix titles.

“Trivia Quest” follows several Netflix projects that have experimented with interactive storytelling, starting with 2017’s “Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale.” Other notable interactive specials Netflix has produced includes “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” “Minecraft: Story Mode,” “You Vs. Wild” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend.” Last month, Netflix released its first interactive quiz game, “Cat Burglar,” which tasks the player with answering multiple-choice questions to advance its storyline.

“Trivia Quest” is produced by Daniel Calin and Vin Rubino of Sunday Sauce Productions. After premiering April 1, the series will debut one new episode every day throughout the month, for a total of 30 animated episodes. The series will be available on smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, computer browsers, Android phones and tablets, and iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches.

Netflix also released a trailer for “Trivia Quest.” Watch below.