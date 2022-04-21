Trioscope Studios Hires Chester Rodeheaver as Chief Financial Officer, Promotes Others Within Development Division (EXCLUSIVE)

Trioscope Studios, the entertainment company that created the hybrid animation technology used in “The Liberator,” has hired Chester Rodeheaver to serve as chief financial officer for the company. Brian Lavin and Nikka Duarte were also promoted to executive vice president of development and manager of development, respectively.

Rodeheaver recently joined Trioscope from Pont Capital, a strategy and financial consulting firm that he founded with offices in Miami and Dubai. He has advised on a variety of startups, private-equity firms, family offices, investment companies and real-estate investors with his expertise on investment funds, real estate, entrepreneurial strategy, entertainment and finance.

“This expansion marks a pivotal period for Trioscope as we focus on amplifying our global presence,” said LC Crowley, co-founder and CEO of Trioscope. “Chester is a versatile, seasoned expert whose extensive knowledge will help shape our ambitious business strategy. We’re fortunate to have him on board as we rapidly grow into new territories.”

Prior to Pont Capital, Rodeheaver was co-founder and vice president of Vedera Capital, a Dubai-based consulting and investment boutique firm that specializes in financial and advisory services. He also served as vice president of i4 Communications in Dubai, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, start-up financing, real estate and entertainment.

Lavin, previously senior vice president of development, was part of Trioscope’s launch and proved instrumental in “The Liberator” as well as the upcoming George R.R. Martin short film “Night of the Cooters” starring Vincent D’Onofrio. Duarte also served as longtime collaborator on “The Liberator” and has a been vital to the company.

“We’ve been impressed with Brian and Nikka’s creative drive and their invaluable contributions to the company since inception,” said Brandon Barr, co-founder and chief content officer of Trioscope. “Their much-deserved promotions signify a step forward for our business as they continue to broaden the pipeline.”

The news comes during a large period of growth for Trioscope, which has received investments from Bitkraft and Sony. The company also has partnered with Dark Horse Entertainment, Showtime, CBS TV and A&E Studios for unannounced projects and announced a television development and production partnership with record label Quality Control.

[Photos (L-R): Chester Rodeheaver, Nikka Duarte, Brian Lavin.]