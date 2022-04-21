Tribeca Festival to Host Premieres of ‘Better Call Saul,’ Derek Jeter Docuseries, ‘A League of Their Own’

The Tribeca Festival has announced the television premieres for its upcoming 2022 edition.

The festival, which takes place each year in New York City, features screenings and premieres of notable films, television series and audio storytelling. For its television slate, the festival will premiere nine new series and screen the returns of two series.

The television lineup includes six docuseries: Hulu’s “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons,” an exposé of the lingerie retail chain; HBO Max’s “Menudo: Forever Young,” a look behind-the-scenes of the titular Puerto Rican boy band; Peacock’s “The End is Nye,” which sees celebrity scientist and TV host Bill Nye examine potential global disasters; Showtime’s “Supreme Team,” an examination of a real-life Queens gang co-directed by rapper Nas; A&E Network’s “Right to Offend,” a Time Studios production that looks at the history of Black comedians using their comedy to push for social change; and ESPN’s “The Captain,” which looks at the 20-year Major League Baseball career of five-time World Series champ Derek Jeter.

In terms of scripted content, the festival will host screenings of upcoming comedies “The Bear,” an FX show about a young chef (played by Jeremy Allen White) running his family restaurant in Chicago, and Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own,” a remake of the 1992 film starring Abbi Jacobson. “Pantheon,” an AMC original starring Daniel Dae Kim as a deceased father whose consciousness is uploaded online, will also screen during the festival.

Two ongoing shows will screen new episodes during Tribeca. “Bridge & Tunnel,” an Epix original series about a group of twenty-something friends from Long Island, will debut the first episode of its upcoming second season at the festival. Tribeca will also host a screening of the mid-season premiere of “Better Call Saul,” which will premiere the second half of its final season in July.

In addition to the major television premieres, Tribeca also hosts its Now program, which screens independent episodic work, such as pilots and series. The Now series will screen six selections this year: “The Green Veil” by Aram Rappaport, “My Trip to Spain” by Theda Hammel, “Teddy Bear” by Sara Shelton and Jed Cohen, “Off Fairfax” by Rell Battle and directed by Erica Eng, “Cannabis Buyers Club” by Kip Andersen and Chris O’Connell and “Year Zero” by Zein Zubi, Billy Silva, Pol Rodriguez and Guille Isa.

In addition to the television premieres, Tribeca also unveiled the audio titles that will be premiered during the festival. Notable audio projects featured include “The Big Lie,” an Audible title that tells the story of the 1950s pro-union film “Salt of the Earth” and features “Mad Men” alums Jon Hamm and John Slattery in the cast; “The End Up,” which stars Himesh Patel and Marianne Jean-Baptiste in a story about a near-future where terminal cancer patients can end their lives by participating in a week-long boot camp; and Spotify’s “Gay Pride & Prejudice,” which features Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Maulik Pancholy in a queer version of the beloved Jane Austen novel.

The Tribeca Festival will take place in New York from June 8-19.