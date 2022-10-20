Trevor Noah Sets Third Netflix Comedy Special

Before Trevor Noah signs off for the last time on “The Daily Show,” he’s releasing a new comedy special on Netflix.

Titled “I Wish You Would,” the special will launch on the streamer on Nov. 22. It’s his third Netflix release, following 2017’s “Afraid of the Dark” and 2018’s “Son of Patricia.” Noah will share hilarious “revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry,” according to the logline.

“I Wish You Would” was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and is directed by David Paul Meyer. Noah is an executive producer alongside Bob Bain, Norm Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Day Zero Productions.

Last month, Noah shocked his “Daily Show” fans by announcing he’d be leaving the Comedy Central series after hosting for seven years. His last appearance will be Dec. 8, after which the show will go on hiatus until Jan. 17.

“I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly shitty on the worst days,” he said in the surprise announcement.

No replacement has been set, but Comedy Central is mulling over a rotation of “Daily Show” hosts to fill in. Some of the supporting comedians, like correspondent Roy Wood Jr. and contributor Jordan Klepper, are said to be in the mix. Other featured performers, like Desi Lydic and Ronny Chieng, could also make the jump to host.