Trevor Donovan on His Anti-Bullying Program, Overcoming Fears on ‘DWTS’ and the Great American Family Controversy: It’s Time to ‘Stand Up for Those Who Feel Voiceless’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Trevor Donovan knows a thing or two about overcoming fears. He did just that by joining Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Dancing was pretty much my biggest fear. Though I still have some anxiety when it comes to dancing, my confidence has grown,” he says. “[I learned] that it’s okay to be afraid, but don’t let fear deter you from trying new things — like dancing. I also learned I’m a pretty good dancer.”

Now, in fact, he’s “open” to dancing again — maybe in a movie. While he began at the bottom of the leaderboard on the reality competition show, he quickly grew and at one point, became a new frontrunner. While he didn’t win the mirrorball, he surely earned the most improved dancer title, which he says means a lot.

“The overwhelming amount of fan support helped keep me going. When you put your mind and body into something, you will be able to overcome irrational fears and achieve things you never imagined were possible,” says Donovan. “Having a passionate, knowledgeable and patient teacher like Emma Slater also helps.”

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater on “Dancing With the Stars” Disney+

Following the finale, Donovan headed to Mammoth mountain where he’s spending time with family and doing some skiing and snowboarding until he gets back to work. In 2021, he signed an overall deal with Great American Media, starring in films Great American Family films and leading a TV show on Great American Community.

Earlier this month, the company faced backlash following comments made by creative chief officer Candace Cameron Bure, who stated there wouldn’t be same-sex couples on the network and instead, it will focus on “traditional marriages.”

“I feel people should be and believe what they want, as long as they are kind and accepting of others. For those of you who have followed me since ‘90210,’ you know my heart and character. No matter who you love, no matter what your race or religion is, you matter,” says Donovan. “Through mutual respect and acceptance, coexistence is possible. Based on the few months I have known Candace, I have found her to be kind, and passionate about her faith.”

Donovan is also working close with Great American Family on Upstanders, his anti-bullying program which will have another assembly in January with RomaDrama.

“Tremendous progress is being made. There has never been a more important time to stand up for those who feel voiceless,” he says. “My move to Great American Family was largely due to [CEO] Bill [Abbott]’s support for my Team Upstanders program while we were both at Hallmark. Additionally, I was given the opportunity to produce my own films. It has always been my goal to create films that bring people together without being overtly political or religious, and I will continue to do so. And sometimes, in future rom-coms, I’ll play the naive country boy who finds love in the big city or saves his family’s farm. Stay tuned!”