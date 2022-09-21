Trace Gallagher Takes Anchor Chair at ‘Fox News @ Night’

Fox News Channel named veteran Trace Gallagher to anchor its “Fox News @ Night,” a late-night entry that aims to deliver end-of-the-day reports to the network’s west coast audience.

Gallagher will take over the nightly newscast on October 3, holding forth from Fox News’ Los Angeles bureau, and will continue to serve as the cable-news outlets chief correspondent for breaking news. He replaces Shannon Bream, who launched the wee-hours news entry in 2017, originally at 11 p.m. She has moved on to take the reins at the network’s “Fox News Sunday.”

“When it comes to breaking news coverage, Trace Gallagher is one of the best in the business and having a seasoned journalist at the helm of this hour ensures our viewers unrivaled 24/7 news coverage,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, in a prepared statement.

“Fox News @ Night” is emblematic of efforts by cable-news networks to offer more news later into the evening. It’s no secret that all three main U.S. networks provide repeats of their primetime lineup in overnight hours, the better to serve those shows to audiences in California and other western viewers. For many years, however, the repeats came on immediately at 11 p.m. eastern. These days, MSNBC fills its “11th Hour” with a news program led by Stephanie Ruhle, while CNN often features Don Lemon until at least midnight.

Gallagher has been with Fox News Channel since its inception in 1996. In recent weeks, he has helped provide live coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and anchored overnight special reports as the war escalated. Prior to joining the network, Gallagher served as an anchor and reporter at local NBC stations in Las Vegas, Boise, Idaho and Yuma, Arizona and the local CBS station in Orlando, Florida.

“It’s an honor to lead ‘Fox News @ Night’ and I look forward to breaking down the major headlines for our audience across the country every evening,” Gallagher said.

Fox news said “Fox News @ Night” drew an average total audience of more than 1.1 million viewers in the previous quarter, and and an average of 218,000 people between 25 and 54, the demographic coveted most by advertisers in news programming