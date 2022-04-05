How Tori Spelling Plans to Join TV’s Streaming Wars

Tori Spelling’s next TV series will take her from the luxurious streets of Beverly Hills to the digital pathways forged by smart televisions.

Best known for her stints on various editions of “Beverly Hills 90210,” Spelling will lead a new streaming series that features her showing off tips for cooking and entertaining. “@Home with Tori” features Spelling offering tips and tricks for cooking, baking, and entertaining as she prepares dishes from locally sourced foods. She will be joined over the course of ten 30-minute episodes by family members, celebrity guests and expert chefs, including Patti Stranger from the Bravo TV series “The Millionaire Matchmaker.” The series will be offered via Vizio WatchFree Plus, the free, ad-supported streaming service made available on Vizio’s smart TVs.

“To say I’m excited to film a series with my friends and family from the comfort of my own home would be an understatement,” Spelling said, in a prepared statement. “From cooking to entertaining, we hope to inspire viewers to create memorable experiences from home. We are going to have a lot of fun and I’m thrilled the Vizio audience will be along for the journey with us.” The show is currently in production and is expected to premiere on WatchFree Plus in May of 2022.

The new series is produced by Jacob Nasser, who most recently produced the Hallmark series “Second Chance at Love” and the program “Twice Bitten” for BET Plus.

“We were excited to work with Tori Spelling and Jacob Nasser to create these episodes that Vizio audiences will love,” said Greg Barnard, director of content acquisition at Vizio and an executive producer of the series. Based on data from Inscape, a data service that tracks the content people watch on select smart TVs, Vizio believes its set users gravitate toward shows about cooking, entertainment and doing things themselves. “This show invites audiences to join Tori and special guests in her home for an exclusive entertainment experience and is another great example of how we continue to deliver programming that is unique, relevant and available only on Vizio.”

The series represents the first original production from MyTime Movie Network, a group of streaming channels that present programming aimed at female audiences.