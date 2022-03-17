Adult Swim Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Toonami, Orders Two New ‘FLCL’ Seasons and ‘Housing Complex C’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Adult Swim has ordered two new seasons of “FLCL” as well as the new anime series “Housing Complex C” in honor of the 25th anniversary of Toonami, Variety has learned exclusively.

The two new “FLCL” seasons are titled “FLCL: Grunge” and “FLCL: Shoegaze,” both of which are currently in production. “Grunge” is directed by Hitoshi Takekiyo and animated by MontBlanc Pictures. “Shoegaze” is directed by Yutaka Uemura and animated by Production I.G x NUT.

“What better time to announce two new seasons of ‘FLCL’ and ‘Housing Complex C’ than on our 25th anniversary,” said Jason DeMarco, creative director of Toonami and senior vice president of action and anime for WarnerMedia. “Adult Swim’s ongoing commitment to support Toonami with new original series is something anime fans can celebrate every day.”

“Housing Complex C” centers around Kimi, who lives in a small, low-cost housing complex located in the seaside town of Kurosaki where trouble seems to follow her wherever she goes, and horrific incidents begin to occur. Is an ancient evil stalking the residents of Housing Complex C?

The series is directed by Yuji Nara with script and original concept by amphibian. The animation studio is Akatsuki. Both “FLCL” seasons and “Housing Complex C” are executive produced by DeMarco and produced by Maki Terashima-Furuta of Production IG USA.

Toonami first launched as a programming block on Adult Swim on March 17, 1997. As part of the anniversary festivities, classic Toonami interstitials and specials will be showcased on air, online and on Adult Swim’s social platforms that look back at key moments in Toonami’s past.

Long-time animated “Toonami: Countdown” hosts T.O.M. (Steve Blum) and S.A.R.A (Dana Swanson) are at the center of Adult Swim’s Toonami celebration. Their characters are featured in “Cosmo Samurai Part 2,” a 4-part anime short along with “The Return,” an all-new 2-part special with custom CGI T.O.M and S.A.R.A storytelling piece premiering Saturday, March 19, and concluding Saturday, March 26.