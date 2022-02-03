Tony Romo, Chace Crawford to Develop Pro Football Drama Series at Showtime

Showtime is developing a drama series set in the world of professional football, Variety has learned.

The untitled series is executive produced by former NFL quarterback and current NFL broadcaster Tony Romo as well as Chace Crawford and Drew Comins. eOne would produce the series for Showtime. The search for a writer is currently underway.

The show would follow the fictitious first family of football and the players, coaches, and power brokers behind the high stakes world of America’s biggest professional sport.

Comins is currently an executive producer on the hit Showtime drama “Yellowjackets,” which was renewed for a second season in December.

The show would prove to be a family affair for Romo and Crawford, as Romo is married to Crawford’s sister Candice. Crawford is also known to be a long-time Dallas Cowboys fan.

Romo played his entire professional career with the Cowboys. He started out as the backup quarterback before moving up to the starting position during the 2006 season, a position he held until 2015. After suffering a spinal injury during the preseason in 2016, he went back to serving as the backup quarterback before retiring in 2017. He was subsequently hired by CBS to serve as the color analyst for all of the network’s NFL broadcasts.

Crawford currently appears in the Amazon superhero dark comedy “The Boys” in the role of The Deep. He previously starred in the ABC series “Blood & Oil,” which was produced by Comins. Crawford is also known for his early roles in shows like “Gossip Girl” as well as for features such as “The Covenant,” “Nighthawks,” and “Undrafted.”