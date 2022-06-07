Andrew Garfield, Bowen Yang, Jennifer Hudson Among Tony Award Presenters (TV News Roundup)

Andrew Garfield, Bowen Yang and Jennifer Hudson are among the stars set to celebrate Broadway’s biggest night. The three actors have been announced as presenters for the 2022 Tony Awards.

In addition to the three, the full presenter list for the awards ceremony, which honors the best in theater over the last year, includes Broadway stars like Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, Lilli Cooper, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza Renée Elise Goldsberry, David Alan Grier, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Chita Rivera, Phillipa Soo, Aaron Tveit and Adrienne Warren. In addition, film and television actors such as Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Laurence Fishburne, Tony Goldwyn, Vanessa Hudgens, Samuel L. Jackson, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Sarah Paulson, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson, Tony Shalhoub, Sarah Silverman, George Takei and Patrick Wilson will also present awards during the evening.

“Drag Race” mastermind RuPaul will also be in attendance during the event, and the ceremony will feature an appearance by two of Michael Jackson’s children, Prince and Paris Jackson. A musical about their father’s life, “MJ the Musical,” premiered earlier this year, and was nominated for 10 awards at the ceremony.

The Tony Awards will take place on June 12. Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host an hour-long pre-show that streams live on Paramount+ starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. The awards begin at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Ariana DeBose hosting the ceremony.

Also in today’s TV news:

PARTNERSHIPS

Fuse Media has teamed up with LGBTQ advocacy organizations Outright International and Rainbow Railroad for the world television premiere of “Being Bebe,” the entertainment company announced Tuesday. Premiering June 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Fuse and Fuse+, the documentary will become a part of Fuse’s “Fuse Docs” franchise. “Being Bebe” follows the intimate 15-year journey to stardom of drag performer Marshall Ngwa (aka BeBe Zahara Benet), winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 1.

EXECS

Nick Crowe has been promoted to head of unscripted development at Saloon Media. Filling his old role at the company is Tara Elwood, who joins the company as production executive. Crowe will report to managing director Michael Kot, and focus on leading the development team as it develops its unscripted content slate. Prior to joining Saloon, Crowe worked at History Channel (Canada) and Shaw Media. Elwood will report to SVP of production Betty Orr, and will develop and produce content for the company. Before joining the comapny, she worked with Saloon on projects such as “Mysteries From Above,” “See No Evil” and “Life Below Zero: Canada.”

LATE NIGHT

Robert De Niro and Rosie Perez will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” this Tuesday, while Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tig Notaro and Dustin Nickerson will guest on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Adam Sandler, Post Malone and James Patterson, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Melissa McCarthy, Henry Winkler, Iman Vellani and Marcus King.