Toni Collette, Josh Charles to Star in ‘The Power’ at Amazon, Raelle Tucker Joins as Showrunner

Toni Collette and Josh Charles have signed on for roles in the Amazon series “The Power,” Variety has learned.

Collette (“Hereditary,” “The Staircase”) takes over the role previously held by Leslie Mann, who departed the show when production was delayed due to the pandemic. Charles (“We Own This City,” “The Good Wife”) will play the part previously held by Tim Robbins, who himself took over the role from Rainn Wilson.

In addition, Raelle Tucker (“Jessica Jones,” “True Blood”) has joined “The Power” as executive producer and showrunner. Her role on the show is part of an overall deal she has signed with Amazon.

Collette and Charlies join a cast that already includes Auli’i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Toheeb Jimoh, Zrinka Cvitesic, and Ana Ularu.

Based on the novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman, “The Power” is described as our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, all teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. The show follows a cast of characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

Collette will appear in the series regular role of Margot Cleary-Lopez, the mayor of Seattle. The character is described as an authentic and genuinely progressive politician fighting hard for change. She has a sharp tongue, a wicked sense of humor, and a passion to leave the world better than she found it. She is also a devoted mother to three children, including Jos (Cravalho), and wife to her husband of 20 years Rob (Leguizamo). When the Power emerges, Margot is catapulted into the spotlight, opening the door to unimaginable possibilities – both personal and political.

Charles will appear in the recurring guest star role of Daniel Dandon, the governor of Washington. He is described as the consummate politician. A liberal and a Democrat, Dandon is a skilled political animal; an experienced schmoozer who is great at playing the game – and poised to be the next Senator from the State of Washington. That is, until the emergence of the Power.

Along with Tucker, Jane Featherstone and Naomi de Pear of SISTER also executive produce along with Naomi Alderman, Reed Morano, and Claire Wilson. Tim Bricknell is co-executive producer, as is Sarah Quintrell.

