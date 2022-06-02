Tomi Lahren Expands Content Duties at Fox Corp.

Tomi Lahren, the outspoken young conservative who has gained traction with appearances on Fox News Channel and its Fox Nation streaming counterpart, will be heard in other properties owned by the outlets’ parent, Fox Corporation.

Lahren will host an evening program on OutKick, a sports-and-commentary outlet founded by sports and politics commentator Clay Travis. Fox Corp, bought OutKick in May of 2021.

Lahren will host “Tomi Lahren is Fearless,” a Nashville-based program slated to debut June 20. She will also join the Fox News Audio network as the exclusive voice of “Fox News Commentary” starting June 6. “I am thrilled to bring my voice to OutKick and look forward to sharing my take on the pressing issues of the day and engaging with the platform’s audience in this new role,” Lahren said in a statement.

Her move to OutKick reflects Fox Corp.’s growing interest in expanding into other types of content. Fox News Media has long been popular among conservatives, but Fox has in recent months tried to generate interest among a wider array of audiences with programming that is less focused on news and politics and more on lifestyle. Fox Nation shows include true-crime documentaries, programs produced by Kevin Costner and Kelsey Grammer and even some theatrical movies and holiday specials. OutKick has become known in part for its founder’s political learnings, but it also dives heavily into regional sports talk.

“Tomi has amassed a loyal following throughout her career, and we are excited to bring her signature style and insights to our highly-engaged audience at OutKick where she will be an invaluable addition to our expanding programming lineup,” said Gary Schreier, senior vice president of OutKick, in a statement.

Lahren’s new program will feature hot takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media. New episodes will air every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7 p.m. eastern and will be available on demand on YouTube and social channels as well as outkick.com later this summer. The program will also showcase Lahren’s “Final Thoughts” commentary, where she dissects a hot topic in no-nonsense style. The OutKick programming roster also includes shows such as “Outkick the Show with Clay Travis,” “Outkick 360,” and “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.”

Lahren’s new role for Fox Audio will have her offer a 60-second segment that will be syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 Fox News Radio stations.