Tom Wlaschiha, Mathilde Ollivier Join Damon Lindelof & Tara Hernandez Peacock Series ‘Mrs. Davis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier are the latest additions to the cast of the upcoming Peacock series “Mrs. Davis,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The duo join series lead Betty Gilpin in the drama series along with cast members Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Margo Martindale, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Ashley Romans.

Exact plot and character details are being kept under wraps, but it is known that Gilpin will star in the series as a nun who goes to battle against a powerful artificial intelligence.

Wlaschiha is best known to American audiences for his role as Jaqen H’ghar in “Game of Thrones.” He also appeared as the Soviet prison guard Dmitri in the most recent season of the Netflix hit series “Stranger Things.” He is no stranger to Peacock, having just appeared in the streamer’s limited series “Last Light.” His other credits include “Jack Ryan” at Amazon and “Das Boot” for Sky.

He is repped by Hamilton Hodell, Gersh, and Agentur Hübchen.

Ollivier has primarily been in features up to this point in her career, including “Boss Level,” “Overlord,” and “The Misfortunes of François Jane.” She recently appeared in the Netflix limited series “1899.”

She is repped by UTA, UBBA, Untitled, and Insight.

Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez co-created “Mrs. Davis.” Both serve as executive producers, with Hernandez also serving as showrunner. Owen Harris and Alethea Jones are each directing multiple episodes of the series with both serving as executive producers. Eugene Kellywill also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Both Hernandez and Lindelof are under overall deals at WBTV.