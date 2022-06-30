‘Tom Swift’ Canceled at the CW After One Season

“Tom Swift” has been canceled by The CW after one season, Variety has confirmed.

The news comes less than a month after the series, a spinoff of “Nancy Drew,” premiered on May 31. Sources close to the project tell Variety the decision came down to ratings, as the show failed to find an audience via linear TV or streaming. The five episodes of the series that have aired so far drew 0.1 ratings in the 18-49 demographic.

The news also comes a little over a month after The CW canceled a sizable amount of their originals, including “Charmed,” “Dynasty,” “Rosewell, New Mexico,” “4400,” “Legacies,” “Naomi” and “Batwoman.” In January, it was announced that Nexstar Media Group is in negotiations with the channel to acquire a sizable stake in it, after years of being predominantly owned by WarnerMedia.

Produced by CBS Studios and Fake Empire, “Tom Swift” stars Tian Richards as the title character, who was first created for the 1910 book “Tom Swift and His Motor Cycle.” Originally portrayed as a teen inventor, the series reimagines Swift as a Black, gay billionaire who is thrust into conflict with a mysterious global cabal following the sudden disappearance of his father. Richards first appeared in the role during a Season 2 episode of “Nancy Drew.”

In addition to Richards, “Tom Swift” also starred Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, April Parker Jones and Albert Mwangi, with LeVar Burton voicing Swift’s AI companion Barclay. The series was created by “Nancy Drew” executive producers Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau with Cameron Johnson. The three executive produce the series with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The show comes from CBS Studios and Fake Empire.

The series is set to air the remainder of its season, with the final episode slated for July 19.