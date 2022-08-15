Tom DeLonge and Justin Nitzberg Set Adult Animated Comedy ‘Breaking Bear’ at Tubi

Tubi has greenlit “Breaking Bear,” an adult animated series created by Julien Nitzberg and produced by Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To the Stars Media.

Described as a parody of mobster dramas, combining elements of Yogi Bear with “The Sopranos,” “Breaking Bear” BREAKING BEAR follows the escapades of three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, the Russian mafia, local Hell’s Angels and polar bears who hate anything that isn’t white.

“When The Cartel pitched a series with cartoon animals as mobsters, I knew it was an offer I couldn’t refuse,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi. “This is the perfect project to expand our adult animation offering after the stellar success of ‘The Freak Brothers,’ cementing Tubi as a destination for adult humor.”

Nitzberg is best known for directing and producing the documentary “The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia.” His TV credits include producing and writing for Cinemax’s animated series “Mike Judge Presents Tales From the Tour Bus.” On stage, he has written and directed “The Beastly Bombing, or A Terrible Tale of Terrorists Tamed by the Tangles Of True Love” and “For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove.”

DeLonge is best known as the frontman of Blink-182’s front man, and in 2015 founded To the Stars, which has produced the History channel’s “Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation” and DeLonge’s upcoming feature directorial debut “Monsters of California.” DeLonge is repped by APA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Jackoway, Tyerman et al.

“Breaking Bear” is executive produced by DeLonge and Nitzberg, who also serves as showrunner, as well as Jeff Holland, Bradford Bricken and Eric Woods.