Tom Brady to Be Subject of Netflix Roast (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix is ready to roast Tom Brady.

Variety has learned exclusively that the iconic NFL quarterback is set to be the first subject of what will be a planned series of new Netflix comedy specials called “Greatest Roasts of All Time” or “GROAT.”

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady said. Brady will serve as an executive producer on his own and future roasts. His roast will be filmed in 2023 following his next season with the NFL.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Additional information on the special and those who will be roasting Brady will be announced at a later date. Brady executive produces via 199 Productions. Casey Patterson executive produces for Casey Patterson Entertainmen with Jeff Ross and Carol Donovan also executive producing. Ross is no stranger to roasts, as he became a mainstay at roasts hosted by the Friars Club, Comedy Central, and the Netflix series “Historical Roasts.” His work earned him the nickname “The Roast Master General.”

Brady is widely regarded as one of the greatest NFL players of all time, if not the best. He is the holder of numerous NFL records and accolades. He played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls in the process. He began playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, winning a seventh Super Bowl with that team in 2021. He announced his retirement in January 2022 only to reverse himself in March. Variety reported in May that Brady will become Fox Sports analyst when his NFL career is over.