‘Tokyo Vice’ Trailer Unveils Michael Mann’s HBO Max Crime Series, Starring Ansel Elgort

HBO Max has released the trailer for “Tokyo Vice,” offering a first look at the upcoming crime series. Loosely adapted from American journalist Jake Adelstein’s coverage of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police’s operations, the series stars Ansel Elgort as Adelstein as he documents the criminal underbelly and culture of police corruption of 1990s Tokyo. Ken Watanabe also stars, alongside Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Rinko Kikuchi, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu, Tomohisa Yamashita, Shun Sugata, Masato Hagiwara, Ayumi Tanida and Kosuke Toyohara.

The series was greenlit with Elgort attached as the lead in 2019. Emmy winner and acclaimed filmmaker Michael Mann later joined the production, signing on to direct the pilot episode and serve as executive producer for the series. J.T. Rogers serves as series writer, creator and executive producer

“Tokyo Vice” comes from Endeavor Content and Japanese pay-TV broadcaster WOWOW. Other executive producers include Adelstein, Elgort, Watanabe, Cretton, Alan Poul, Emily Gerson Saines, Brad Kane, Kayo Washio and John Lesher.

“Tokyo Vice” represents Mann’s first directorial effort since the release of his 2015 globe-trotting thriller “Blackhat.” The filmmaker is frequently credited as one of the masters of the modern crime genre, with films like “Heat,” “Manhunter,” “Collateral” and “Thief” to his name. Mann also directed “Miami Vice” and served as an executive producer on HBO’s short-lived drama series “Luck.”

The first three episodes of “Tokyo Vice” will become available to stream on HBO Max on April 7. Two episodes will premiere every subsequent Thursday through the season finale on April 28.