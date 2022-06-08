‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Convicted in $30 Million Tax Fraud Case

The stars of “ Chrisley Knows Best ,” the top-rated original series on the USA Network, were convicted Tuesday of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud, federal prosecutors announced.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, who have also been involved in a spinoff series for USA and set another series launch plan with E! just last month, were found guilty after a three-week trial in Atlanta federal court. According to prosecutors, they used falsified bank statements and audits to fraudulently obtain $30 million in loans from community banks in Atlanta.

The couple then spent the money to pay back earlier loans, and to finance a lavish lifestyle, including luxury cars, expensive clothing, real estate and travel, according to prosecutors. Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy in 2014, reneging on more than $20 million in debts.

The status of “Chrisley Knows Best” at USA remains unclear. New episodes from Season 9, filmed before the trial, will air later this month. The show was renewed for a 10th season last month but production has not yet started.

Prosecutors say the Chrisleys also hid millions of dollars of income from their TV show from the IRS, and failed to pay taxes or file returns from 2013 to 2016. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also convicted of conspiring with them to defraud the IRS and filing false corporate tax returns.

Julie Chrisley was also convicted of obstruction of justice for submitting a fraudulent document in response to a grand jury subpoena.

The Chrisley clan came to fame in 2014 with the success of the video verite reality series that followed the wealthy couple and their adult children in their lives in affluent circles in Atlanta. Chrisley family members are also featured on the “Chrisley Knows Best” series, which was renewed for Season 4. Just ordered for E! is “Love Limo,” which is described as featuring Todd Chrisley guiding couples through a single day of speed dating.

There was no immediate word from NBCUniversal on the status of the three Chrisleys series.

The Chrisleys and Tarantino are due to be sentenced on Oct. 6.