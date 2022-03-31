TLC Announces Return Dates for ‘Little People, Big World,’ ‘Welcome to Plathville’ and Three More Series (EXCLUSIVE)

TLC’s top guilty pleasures are returning this spring. Original docuseries “The Family Chantel,” “I Love A Mama’s Boy,” “Little People, Big World,” “Seeking Sister Wife” and “Welcome to Plathville” are all set to debut in May and June, the network announced on Thursday. Each show averages more than a million viewers per episode.

“Little People, Big World” debuts its 23rd season on Tuesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET. The series, focusing on the Roloff family’s ups and downs, has over one billion hours of total viewing to date since its debut in 2006. The reality show is produced by Bright Spot Content and All3Media America, in association with Gay Rosenthal Productions.

Season 4 of “Welcome to Plathville,” produced by by A. Smith & Co. Productions, premieres Tuesday, May 17, at 10 p.m. ET. The 12-episode season will follow the Plath family as they explore new cities and navigate their ever-changing love lives.

“The Family Chantel,” a spinoff of TLC’s massive hit, “90 Day Fiancé,” will return with Season 4 on Monday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET, following Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno through their fifth year of marriage. The show is produced by Sharp Entertainment.

“Seeking Sister Wife” returns with a 14-episode Season 4 on Monday, June 6, at 10 p.m. ET, documenting the lives of five polygamous families navigating their every day challenges. Bright Spot Content produces.

The third season of “I Love a Mama’s Boy” will premiere on Sunday, June 19, at 10 p.m. ET. Produced by Magilla Entertainment, the series follows different women as they fall for men who have an unbreakable bond with their mothers. Mother and son favorites Kelly and Matt and Laila and Shekeb will return. Bright Spot Content produces.