TLC Renews ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Spinoffs and More, Announces Summer Premiere Dates (EXCLUSIVE)

After three successful freshman seasons, TLC has renewed “I Am Shauna Rae,” “David & Annie: After the 90 Days” and “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.”

All three shows ranking in the top five freshman series for women 18-34 will return later this year.

“I Am Shauna Rae” is produced by Figure 8 Films for TLC, while both “90 Day Fiancé” spinoffs are produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television.

In addition to the renewals, TLC announced their summer premiere dates for four fan-favorite series.

“Say Yes to the Dress,” produced by Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, celebrates 15 years when it returns on Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET. On the new season, the Kleinfeld team are reminded that they haven’t seen it all just yet. New episodes include a a bride-to-be who got engaged just hours before her appointment and a bride who uses her feet instead of her hands.

Randy Fenoli in “Say Yes to the Dress.” TLC

“Dr. Pimple Popper” returns with Season 8 on Wednesday, July 13, at 9 p.m. ET. Dr. Lee tackles head-covering inflamed lumps, lifelong rashes completely covering a patient and large turtle-shell-textured masses. The series is produced by Ping Pong Productions.

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” produced by Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate Company, will return Tuesday, August 9, at 10 p.m. ET. In Season 10, the Thore family must navigate life after Babs is hospitalized following a stroke. Whitney, in turn, must lean on friends and family to find the strength to care for her family.

Season 12 of “7 Little Johnstons,” produced by Figure 8 Films, will follow big changes for every member of the family. Liz and Brice are ready to move in together, Trent and Amber ponder on whether Jonah should move back home and Alex and Emma are about to turn 17 and begin wondering about their academic futures. The season premieres Tuesday, August 16 at 9 p.m. ET.