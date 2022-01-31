‘Titans’ Season 4 Casts Joseph Morgan, Franka Potente and Lisa Ambalavanar

HBO Max announced that Joseph Morgan and Franka Potente have been cast as series regulars in Season 4 of “Titans.” Lisa Ambalavanar will play a recurring role.

The series follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In the third season, circumstances drew the characters to Gotham City, where they reunited with old friends and faced new threats. Season 4 was first announced at DC FanDome on Oct. 16, 2021.

Morgan will play Sebastian Blood/ Brother Blood, an introverted man with a strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Morgan’s previous credits include “The Originals,” “Immortals” and “Brave New World”. He is represented by Richard Konigsberg Management and Gersh Agency.

Potente will play May Bennett/ Mother Mayhem. A natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her, May is a predator in human form with an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Potente’s previous credits include “Taboo,” “Claws,” the “Bourne” franchise and “The Conjuring 2.” She is represented by Mainstay Entertainment, Greene & Associates and ID-PR.

Ambalavanar will play Jinx, a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with a joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Ambalavanar’s previous credits include “Slotherhouse,” “The A List” and “Doctors.” She is represented by Buchwald and Atlas Artists in the U.S. and by Hatch Talent in the U.K.

“Titans” is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti, with Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti, showrunner Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem serving as executive producers.