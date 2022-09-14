Timothy Olyphant Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Timothy Olyphant is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, Variety has learned.

Olyphant is the latest addition to the cast of the six-episode series alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes.

The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps.

Olyphant recently wrapped filming on “Justified: City Primeval,” in which he revived the character of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens whom he played for six seasons on the FX series “Justified.” Olyphant’s other TV credits include the Disney+ “Star Wars” shows “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” as well as “Fargo” at FX and “Santa Clarita Diet” at Netflix. He is also known for his role in the HBO series “Deadwood,” which was revived as an HBO film in 2019. He has starred in films such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Live Free or Die Hard,” “The Crazies,” and “The Girl Next Door.”

Variety exclusively reported that “Full Circle” had been ordered to series in August 2021. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes and executive produce, with Solomon writing and executive producing. Casey Silver will also executive produce. The three previously worked together on the HBO Max film “No Sudden Move.”

It was announced in January 2020 that Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max that would see him develop television series across both platforms, with the deal also including a first-look deal for films. He previously directed the features “Let Them All Talk” and “Kimi” for the streamer in addition to “No Sudden Move.” He is also an executive producer on the HBO Max unscripted series “The Real Magic Mike.”