Timothy Dalton Cast in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’

Timothy Dalton has been cast in “1923,” the “Yellowstone” prequel series coming to Paramount+.

He will play Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants.

“1923” will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.

Dalton joins previously announced cast members Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn. Production on the series, which will premiere on Paramount+ in December, is currently underway in Montana.

Dalton is best known for being the fourth actor to play James Bond, appearing as the legendary spy in 1987’s “The Living Daylights” and 1989’s “Licence to Kill,” with other prominent film credits including “The Rocketeer,” “The Tourist” and “Hot Fuzz.” On TV, he’s appeared in the BBC’s “Jane Eyre” and Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful.” Currently, he plays the Chief in “Doom Patrol” on HBO Max.

Taylor Sheridan serves as creator of “Yellowstone” and “1923” and executive produces along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

“Yellowstone” will debut its fifth season in November.