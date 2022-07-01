‘Time Traveler’s Wife’ Canceled After One Season at HBO

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” has been canceled after one season at HBO, Variety has confirmed.

The series was based on the book of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger. The six-episode first and only season debuted on HBO in May with the finale airing on June 19.

“Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife,’ it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement. “We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences.”

The series starred Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse. Like in the book, the story followed Clare and Henry, a married couple who are separated due to the fact that Henry has a genetic condition that causes him to time travel unpredictably.

“Doctor Who” alum Steven Moffat wrote all six episodes of the series, while David Nutter directed all six episodes. Both served as executive producers along with Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin of Hartswood Films as well as Joseph E. Iberti. Warner Bros. Television was the studio.

The show was not well-received by critics upon its debut, netting a 34% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote “[The] story fails to convince that the couple shares much more than an understanding of the obstacles keeping them apart.”

This was the second screen adaptation of “The Time Traveler’s Wife.” The book was previously adapted into a film in 2009 starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.