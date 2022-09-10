‘The Santa Clauses’ Teaser: Tim Allen Is Ready to Retire as Santa, and Peyton Manning Wants the Job

Disney+ has unveiled a teaser for “The Santa Clauses” original series, with Tim Allen once again donning Santa’s classic suit for the fourth installment of “The Santa Clause” franchise. The new teaser premiered during the D23 Expo.

In the limited series, Scott Calvin (Allen) is ready to step down from his Santa duties and provide his family a new life south of the North Pole. With his 65th birthday on the horizon, Scott — whose Santa magic is beginning to fade — searches for a replacement Santa Claus suitable enough to manage the workshop and take care of the elves. After announcing his plans to retire in the teaser, Santa interviews NFL hall of fame quarterback Peyton Manning for the position.

Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell will reprise their roles of Scott Calvin/Santa Claus and Carol Calvin/Mrs. Claus, respectively. David Krumholtz is also set to return as Bernard the Elf, the head elf of Santa’s workshop.

Allen first starred in the 1994 film “The Santa Clause,” which was followed by two sequels: 2002’s “The Santa Clause 2” and 2006’s “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.”

Along with Allen, Mitchell and Krumholtz, “The Santa Clauses” cast includes Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Teagan Johnson, Nico Bustos, Laura San Giacomo, Rupali Redd and Kal Penn. Jack Burditt, who created the Allen-led comedy series “Last Man Standing,” serves as showrunner and executive producer on the Disney Original series. Allen executive produces alongside Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television.

“The Santa Clauses” will premiere with two episodes on Disney Plus on November 16. Watch the teaser below.