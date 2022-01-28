‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Resentenced to 21 Years in Prison

A federal judge resentenced Joe Exotic of Netflix’s “Tiger King” to 21 years in prison on Friday, reducing his punishment by one year.

The updated sentencing comes after Exotic begged the court for leniency as he begins treatment for prostate cancer.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was convicted on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire for the plot to kill animal welfare activist Carole Baskin.

Friday’s resentencing came about after a federal appeals court ruled last year that the sentence Exotic is serving on the murder for hire conviction should be shortened. According to the Associated Press, Exotic’s supporters packed the courtroom, many of them wearing animal-print masks and shirts that read “Free Joe Exotic.”

More to come…