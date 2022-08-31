Tig Notaro Joins ‘The Morning Show’ For Season 3

Tig Notaro is joining “The Morning Show” for Season 3 in a recurring role, Variety has confirmed.

The “One Mississippi” creator and star will portray Amanda Robinson, the chief of staff to corporate chief Paul Marks (played by Jon Hamm). Other previously announced cast members include Hamm and Nicole Beharie, as well as returning star Julianna Margulies.

Season 3 is currently in production.

In Season 2, viewers found “The Morning Show” team dusting themselves off following the havoc wreaked by Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), and entering a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden also joined Aniston and Witherspoon among the cast. New additions for Season 2 included Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Margulies.

Season 2 of the drama is up for three Emmy awards this year, as Witherspoon looks to win outstanding lead actress in a drama series; Crudup (who also took home an Emmy for “The Morning Show” last year) is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series; and Marcia Gay Harden is nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series.

